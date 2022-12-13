Community groups in Lisburn and Castlereagh are being urged to apply for a Council grant

Councillor Aaron McIntyre, Leisure & Community Development Chair, said: "These two grants offer opportunities for local groups to get support to host an inclusive programme of festival activity and/or implement community development related programmes.
"When applying for a Community Support Grant, constituted groups are encouraged to create programmes that will improve community relations, reduce social isolation or strengthen the sense of community at a grassroots level.
“By working in partnership with our local communities we can ensure arts and culture remain at the core of all communities through our Community Festivals Fund.
"There are a variety of ways in which local groups can deliver vibrant and imaginative programmes of festival activity so please be sure to submit your application for consideration.”
Those organisations interested in applying to either grant scheme are invited to attend an information workshop.
The workshop dates and times are:
Community Support Grant
Secure your place by emailing [email protected]
Thursday 15 December 7.00pm at Bridge Community Centre, Lisburn
Tuesday 10 January 7.00pm at Enler Community Centre, Dundonald
Wednesday 11 January 11.00am at Maghaberry Community Centre
Community Festivals Fund
Secure your place by emailing [email protected]
Thursday 15 December 7.00pm at Bridge Community Centre, Lisburn
Tuesday 10 January 7.00pm at Enler Community Centre, Dundonald
Wednesday 11 January 11.00am at Maghaberry Community Centre
Applications for both grants are online at www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/CSG2324 and www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/CFF2324
The closing date for receipt of completed application forms is 12 noon on Tuesday 17, January 2023.