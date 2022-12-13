Community groups in Lisburn and Castlereagh are being urged to apply for a Council grant

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is delighted to offer two funding opportunities for local community/voluntary groups to assist them deliver their services next year: the Community Support Grant and the Community Festivals Fund.

Councillor Aaron McIntyre, Leisure & Community Development Chair, said: "These two grants offer opportunities for local groups to get support to host an inclusive programme of festival activity and/or implement community development related programmes.

"When applying for a Community Support Grant, constituted groups are encouraged to create programmes that will improve community relations, reduce social isolation or strengthen the sense of community at a grassroots level.

Advertisement

“By working in partnership with our local communities we can ensure arts and culture remain at the core of all communities through our Community Festivals Fund.

Local groups can apply now for a community grant from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

Advertisement

"There are a variety of ways in which local groups can deliver vibrant and imaginative programmes of festival activity so please be sure to submit your application for consideration.”

Advertisement

Those organisations interested in applying to either grant scheme are invited to attend an information workshop.

The workshop dates and times are:

Community Support Grant

Secure your place by emailing [email protected]

Advertisement

Thursday 15 December 7.00pm at Bridge Community Centre, Lisburn

Tuesday 10 January 7.00pm at Enler Community Centre, Dundonald

Advertisement

Wednesday 11 January 11.00am at Maghaberry Community Centre

Community Festivals Fund

Secure your place by emailing [email protected]

Thursday 15 December 7.00pm at Bridge Community Centre, Lisburn

Advertisement

Tuesday 10 January 7.00pm at Enler Community Centre, Dundonald

Wednesday 11 January 11.00am at Maghaberry Community Centre

Advertisement

Applications for both grants are online at www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/CSG2324 and www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/CFF2324