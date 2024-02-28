Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The DUP representative for Craigavon DEA tabled the following notice of motion at Monday night’s full council meeting: “Many of you will know that [at the] Northway, at the Asda junction, we are having numerous accidents, all too many.

“And I’m just wondering what on earth is going on there. So members if I could just ask for your support and we write to DfI Roads, and ask for a site meeting there to see what is actually going on.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ABC Lord Mayor, Alderman Margaret Tinsley. Picture: Brian Thompson

Advertisement

Advertisement

“And to see if there’s something that we can do in terms of working with the multi agencies to see what’s actually causing these accidents, because what’s actually happening is, it’s not a single-car [collision], it’s usually two or three vehicles involved whenever these accidents are happening.

“So if you would indulge me to make that as a proposal, I could ask someone to second that.”