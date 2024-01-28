Register
Concern raised over dogs off lead in Mid Ulster parks

An appeal has been made to dog owners throughout Mid Ulster to always keep their pets on leads when visiting council-owned parks.
By Francois Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 28th Jan 2024, 11:00 GMT
Council Chairman, Councillor Dominic Molloy (Sinn Féin, Dungannon DEA) urged local dog owners to be responsible when out and about with their pets.

Speaking at a recent Development Committee meeting, he referred to being at Dungannon Park and Windmill Wood recently and noticed that “every other dog” was off the lead. He also mentioned the problem of dog fouling.

“I was approached by a number of people saying that they will not walk their dog in Windmill Wood because of the number of dogs that are off the lead.

Concern has been raised over the number of dogs allowed to run off lead in Mid Ulster council-owned parks. Picture: Unsplash
Concern has been raised over the number of dogs allowed to run off lead in Mid Ulster council-owned parks. Picture: Unsplash

"Officers can have a look at that and see what we can do to make sure that people who aren’t compliant are reminded that dogs should be on leads and that owners should clean up after them?”

Committee chairman, Councillor John McNamee (Sinn Féin, Cookstown DEA) concurred with councillor Molloy’s view.

“I certainly agree. There’s nothing as terrifying as a young child walking along and a dog off a lead coming at it,” he said.

“Every child’s different. Some love dogs and some are terrified. We’ll bring that forward to the right people and hopefully deal with it all.”

