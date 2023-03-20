Mid Ulster District Council’s officer team has been asked what impact plans to stop cutting grass verges within the borough’s 30mph zone will have on towns and villages competing in ‘best kept’ competitions this year.

At the latest meeting of the environment committee, members were presented with a report detailing the nine towns and villages that are to be entered into the 2023 ‘best kept’ and Ulster in Bloom competitions - Caledon, Coalisland, Cookstown, Donaghmore, Dungannon, Maghera, Magherafelt, Swatragh and Tobermore.

According to the report, the competition encourages towns and villages to look their best and boost civic pride through the likes of floral displays.

However, Dungannon Councillor Clement Cuthbertson asked what impact, if any, officers believe the council’s recent decision to stop cutting grass verges in 30mph zones across the district while hiking district rates by 7.3 per cent would have on these towns and villages ability to win awards.

Magherafelt is one of Mid Ulster's nine towns and villages that are to be entered into the annual 'best kept' and Ulster in Bloom competitions this year Picture: Google

“Following the striking of the rates and the proposal that Sinn Fein and the SDLP adopted that will see Council cease to cut the grass inside the 30mph limits have the officers had any engagement with these village?” he asked.

“Will that affect their chances to be as successful as they have been in recent years in these competitions?”

Council’s assistant director of environmental services, Mark McAdoo, confirmed some discussions have taken place and suggested that further discussion on the matter could take place later, when the meeting moved behind closed doors.

Councillor Clement Cuthbertson