At the latest meeting of the environment committee, members were presented with a report detailing the nine towns and villages that are to be entered into the 2023 ‘best kept’ and Ulster in Bloom competitions - Caledon, Coalisland, Cookstown, Donaghmore, Dungannon, Maghera, Magherafelt, Swatragh and Tobermore.
According to the report, the competition encourages towns and villages to look their best and boost civic pride through the likes of floral displays.
Advertisement
Advertisement
However, Dungannon Councillor Clement Cuthbertson asked what impact, if any, officers believe the council’s recent decision to stop cutting grass verges in 30mph zones across the district while hiking district rates by 7.3 per cent would have on these towns and villages ability to win awards.
“Following the striking of the rates and the proposal that Sinn Fein and the SDLP adopted that will see Council cease to cut the grass inside the 30mph limits have the officers had any engagement with these village?” he asked.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Will that affect their chances to be as successful as they have been in recent years in these competitions?”
Council’s assistant director of environmental services, Mark McAdoo, confirmed some discussions have taken place and suggested that further discussion on the matter could take place later, when the meeting moved behind closed doors.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“There has been some discussion about this,” said Mr McAdoo. “But I would just draw members attention to the paper coming up later in relation to the working group that will consider that issue as well.”