Concerns over dangerously over grown road grass verges as a consultation to DfI new budget goes forward

A Lisburn councillor has raised concerns that drivers are playing “Russian Roulette” on roundabouts with overgrown grass verges.
By Donal McMahon, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 27th Jun 2023, 09:56 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 10:10 BST

Public safety risks including road signs being hidden from sight were highlighted following a report on the Department for Infrastructure’s (DfI) proposed budget for the upcoming financial year.

A council and public consultation on the potential impact of the new budget is due to be considered by DfI.

Lisburn North DUP representative, Alan Givan said: “I am very concerned about the complete lack of grass cutting where we have essential road signage.

Cllr Alan Givan has raised concerns about grass verge cutting in Lisburn. Pic Credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City CouncilCllr Alan Givan has raised concerns about grass verge cutting in Lisburn. Pic Credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council
Cllr Alan Givan has raised concerns about grass verge cutting in Lisburn. Pic Credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

“It is like playing Russian Roulette at times on the roundabouts in Lisburn.

“At times you would have to go round and round, not knowing what turn off you would have to take. “The sight lines along the roads and roundabout will eventually be cut, but come spring and summer months they are overgrown and become a danger to drivers.

“It seems perfectly ok for the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to accept grass verges growing up to four or five feet high.”

A Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) officer said they would further raise the councillors concerns with department.

The official council response to the DfI consultation on its budget was provided to the chamber.

It read: “We would encourage the department to address issues like grass verge maintenance in a more holistic way.

“Dealing with singularly departmental budget impacts and ignores the wider consequences such as commerce, tourism, amenity and the like.

“It is appreciated that road safety and traffic flow are important considerations and should not be necessarily diluted, rather addressed differently.”

