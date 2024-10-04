Concerns over derelict buildings at risk of collapse beside UUP deputy’s office

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Public safety concerns over derelict Lisburn buildings have been raised over fears they could at risk of major collapse.

In January 2023, an exclusion zone was put in place on Bridge Street in the city centre following a partial collapse of a building.

The incident took place just yards away from the Ulster Unionist deputy leader Robbie Butler’s office, with steel beams still being used to prop up the dangerous structures.

The local authority has now been tasked to “explore options” to “compel owners” to make their properties safe.

Councillor Nicholas Trimble has expressed concern about the condition of buildings in the Bridge Street area of Lisburn. Pic credit: LCCC

Councillor Nicholas Trimble said: “I was walking up Bridge Street last week by one of the properties that is currently being held up with big steel beams to stop it falling down and unfortunately there is more than one on Bridge Street in that condition.

“For the last number of years it has been getting rather overgrown. As I was walking up I saw a number of council employees who were tackling the weeds.

“But, unfortunately it doesn’t tackle the issue that we have with buildings in such a state of disrepair across our city area, but Bridge Street particularly, half of them are falling down.

“I appreciate we are rather hamstrung, as a lot of these are privately owned. “But I would may be ask if we could be a little bit mindful as a council to explore all options of what we can do to either compel property owners to make their properties safe or revamp them or see if there are other alternatives that we can embark on. “Because a building did fall down on Bridge Street and there’s others in similar condition.”