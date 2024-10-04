Concerns over derelict buildings at risk of collapse beside UUP deputy’s office

By Donal McMahon, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 11th Oct 2024, 06:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Public safety concerns over derelict Lisburn buildings have been raised over fears they could at risk of major collapse.

In January 2023, an exclusion zone was put in place on Bridge Street in the city centre following a partial collapse of a building.

The incident took place just yards away from the Ulster Unionist deputy leader Robbie Butler’s office, with steel beams still being used to prop up the dangerous structures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The local authority has now been tasked to “explore options” to “compel owners” to make their properties safe.

Councillor Nicholas Trimble has expressed concern about the condition of buildings in the Bridge Street area of Lisburn. Pic credit: LCCCCouncillor Nicholas Trimble has expressed concern about the condition of buildings in the Bridge Street area of Lisburn. Pic credit: LCCC
Councillor Nicholas Trimble has expressed concern about the condition of buildings in the Bridge Street area of Lisburn. Pic credit: LCCC

Councillor Nicholas Trimble said: “I was walking up Bridge Street last week by one of the properties that is currently being held up with big steel beams to stop it falling down and unfortunately there is more than one on Bridge Street in that condition.

“For the last number of years it has been getting rather overgrown. As I was walking up I saw a number of council employees who were tackling the weeds.

“But, unfortunately it doesn’t tackle the issue that we have with buildings in such a state of disrepair across our city area, but Bridge Street particularly, half of them are falling down.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
A proposal has been made to install water refill stations in all council own and...

“I appreciate we are rather hamstrung, as a lot of these are privately owned. “But I would may be ask if we could be a little bit mindful as a council to explore all options of what we can do to either compel property owners to make their properties safe or revamp them or see if there are other alternatives that we can embark on. “Because a building did fall down on Bridge Street and there’s others in similar condition.”

Related topics:Nicholas TrimbleUUPLisburnRobbie Butler

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice