Concerns raised about public safety over 'shocking state' of Lagan Valley Regional Park footbridge

By Donal McMahon, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 16th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
An authority dispute over the upkeep of a Lagan footbridge is putting “pedestrians in danger” according to a city representative.

Currently Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) and the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) are at loggerheads over maintenance of the Hilden to Hillhall Bridge.

Known locally as the ‘Blue Bridge’, the walkway is a part of the nature attraction of the Lagan Valley Regional Park linking Co Down and Co Antrim, but has now been left in a state of disrepair as a care-taker argument rumbles on.

Lisburn North independent Councillor Gary Hynds raised the issue during the corporate committee, telling chambers: “The Blue Bridge is in a shocking state in general and a danger to pedestrians due to the state of the surface.

Concerns raised over the condition of the Blue Bridge in Lisburn. Pic credit: LDRConcerns raised over the condition of the Blue Bridge in Lisburn. Pic credit: LDR
Concerns raised over the condition of the Blue Bridge in Lisburn. Pic credit: LDR

“Do we know who owns it, to make repairs?

“I have been speaking with council officers on this matter for a few weeks now, as I went to DfI who insisted it isn’t their responsibility.”

He added: “The council is saying it isn’t theirs. So further investigation work is needed to find out who is responsible.

“It is what we as locals would call the ‘Blue Bridge’, which leads you from Hilden into Hillhall, or from Co Antrim into Co Down as some would also accurately term it.

“It is in a bad state, barely even blue anymore, the concrete is in a bad state and it is of great concern in the local area.”

Committee chairperson, Nicholas Trimble (UUP) added: “I’m pretty confident it’s a DfI asset.”

However, a council officer responded: “We are currently looking into this matter and awaiting a response from DfI.”

