Concerns raised over cuts to Dundonald Icebowl DJ service as council moves to review in New Year

The DJ spot that kick started the radio career of Stephen Nolan could have its last Christmas as the local authority considers its future wage bill in the New Year.

Dundonald Ice Bowl, which is due to undergo a major £60m revamp, had its ratepayer budget for DJ entertainment slashed in the last financial year.

Castlereagh East DUP representative, Sharon Skillen raised her concerns of a failing family atmosphere at the tourist attraction following an inflation saving move by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC).

Councillor Sharon Skillen has expressed concern about the lack of funding for a DJ at Dundonald Ice Bowl. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

She told the Local Democracy Service: “I have been contacted by concerned constituents who feel that the usual family atmosphere is no longer at the ice bowl and bowling lanes as it was before.

“The council made the decision to significantly cut the DJ slots in the last rates review due to the rise in inflation.

“However, now that inflation looks to be under control, people want to know if the DJ slots will go back to normal.

“The Dundonald Ice Bowl has always had a real family atmosphere and it would be great if we could bring that back.”

This could be the last Christmas for the Dundonald Ice Bow DJ, despite a planned multi million makeover. Pic credit: LCCC

The DJ spot at the ice bowl is the place where BBC Radio Ulster presenter Stephen Nolan publicly reflects on as one of his earliest entertainment jobs.

Currently, DJs from some well known Northern Ireland radio stations present the internal entertainment at the Dundonald Ice Bowl, which attracts thousands of visitors each year.

Newly released minutes from a confidential session of LCCC’s communities and wellbeing committee, states Cllr Skillen was due to propose a motion, “to enable the level of DJ service to be maintained until the end of the financial year”.

However, elected members in the chamber “suggested it more prudent to examine a further report in respect of overall costs associated with the proposal”.