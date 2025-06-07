Concerns raised over response to council climate change plan

A Northern Ireland council with over 80% agricultural lands has gained a miniscule response to a climate change consultation.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) environment committee approved its Climate Action Plan (2025-29) with concerns raised over a “very poor” response to its Net Zero carbon ambitions by 2050.

A rural elected member has also praised the council report with statistics that “fly in the face” of media reports on farming effects on gas emissions.

Councillor Caleb McCready said: “Looking at this report, am I right in saying that only 20 people out of a population of more than 150k came back to us?

There were only 20 responses to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council's public consultation on climate change. Pic credit: Jessica Black.

“What would be the quota for a public consultation, because these numbers are very poor.

“I would think that on these numbers that we would not have the feedback that we need to form a climate action plan or policy.

“Perhaps we should try to get a better response going forward.”

The sustainability strategy will see the local authority target lower greenhouse gas emissions and promote the use of renewable energy across the district.

LCCC ran a 12 week public consultation mainly online with in-person meetings at Dundonald Ice Bowl and at Lagan Valley Island civic centre.

Alderman James Baird added: "This report says that there is over 80% of council land for farming and agri-foods, but agriculture is only responsible for 19% of gas emissions in the district (2021 statistics).

“This flies in the face of what other media sources say about farming.

“I welcome these facts to prove others wrong.”

A council officer responded: “It would not be uncommon for low responses to public consultations.

“But, yes the numbers were not exactly enormous on this one.

“I am not aware of any need for a particular quota to be made on public consultations.

“I would say that the Climate Action Plan before the chamber is not an official document yet, it is a living document and will develop further.

"We will review annually and we may have a better appetite for consultation when it is better informed.

“As for LCCC’s agricultural emissions, we are getting our house in order before we look wider at those responsible for such emissions.”