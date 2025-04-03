Concerns raised that children are at risk due to road crossing delay
The issue was raised as Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) held a special meeting with the Department for Infrastructure (DfI), with a councillor saying people are asking questions about delays in the road crossing next to Annahilt Primary School.
Councillor Andrew Gowan said: “There has been some significant work in the village with resurfacing of pavements and the Ballynahinch Road but the puffin crossing that is now outside the school has been sitting waiting.
"The expectation was that the lights would switch on at the same time as the Christmas lights and we are still waiting. And I am now being asked is it going to be next Christmas?
“The lights are outside a school, the reason that crossing was lobbied for. I suppose I should declare an interest with three kids at the school. But the reason was to alleviate real genuine concerns from the school and community about the safety of crossing that road for children and parents.
“It is imperative for this to be in place. I don’t want to have an issue at that school because the lights haven’t been switched on.”
DfI network maintenance manager, Gareth McKibbin replied: “Annahilt Puffin Crossing has been installed by LCCC as part of a public realm scheme.
"There are a number of remedial items that need to be completed by the council’s contractor, including the replacement of a controller unit as the wrong unit was put in place.
“There are also health and safety concerns regarding the power supply to the mini pillar that was incorrectly wired, I’m told.
"So, the issues are with the contractor at the minute and I am told it is going to be a few weeks before that will be resolved. It’s not one for DfI at the moment.”
The Local Democracy Reporting Service contacted the council for clarity.
A spokesperson responded: “In the village of Annahilt we are still actively undertaking a capital works project, which has yet to be signed off as complete.
“As with any works programme we are working through the contractual requirements to achieve satisfactory completion.
"We expect the works to be complete by the end of April.”
