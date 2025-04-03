Concerns raised that children are at risk due to road crossing delay

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

School pupil safety concerns have been raised amid delays in getting a puffin crossing up and running outside a rural primary.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The issue was raised as Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) held a special meeting with the Department for Infrastructure (DfI), with a councillor saying people are asking questions about delays in the road crossing next to Annahilt Primary School.

Councillor Andrew Gowan said: “There has been some significant work in the village with resurfacing of pavements and the Ballynahinch Road but the puffin crossing that is now outside the school has been sitting waiting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The expectation was that the lights would switch on at the same time as the Christmas lights and we are still waiting. And I am now being asked is it going to be next Christmas?

Councillor Andrew Gowan has risen concerns about the puffin crossing outside Annahilt Primary School. Pic credit: LDRS

“The lights are outside a school, the reason that crossing was lobbied for. I suppose I should declare an interest with three kids at the school. But the reason was to alleviate real genuine concerns from the school and community about the safety of crossing that road for children and parents.

“It is imperative for this to be in place. I don’t want to have an issue at that school because the lights haven’t been switched on.”

DfI network maintenance manager, Gareth McKibbin replied: “Annahilt Puffin Crossing has been installed by LCCC as part of a public realm scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are a number of remedial items that need to be completed by the council’s contractor, including the replacement of a controller unit as the wrong unit was put in place.

“There are also health and safety concerns regarding the power supply to the mini pillar that was incorrectly wired, I’m told.

"So, the issues are with the contractor at the minute and I am told it is going to be a few weeks before that will be resolved. It’s not one for DfI at the moment.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service contacted the council for clarity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson responded: “In the village of Annahilt we are still actively undertaking a capital works project, which has yet to be signed off as complete.

“As with any works programme we are working through the contractual requirements to achieve satisfactory completion.

"We expect the works to be complete by the end of April.”