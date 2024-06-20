Concerns that residents can’t sell their apartments due to new safety certificate costs introduced in wake of Grenfell disaster
Concerns have also been raised at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) over the potential of building control facing a wave of inspections for safety certificates to be signed off.
Department for Communities (DfC) Minister Gordon Lyons has revealed the critical changes to private rental properties for the mandatory installation of interlinked smoke, heat and carbon monoxide alarms by the end of this year.
Lisburn North Councillor Pat Catney said: “I would draw attention to those residents who are being effectively locked into their apartments and can’t sell them on as they won’t have the appropriate fire regulation certificates. I’m thinking of areas like Redwoods (high rise buildings in Dunmurry).
“I understand when you look at maintenance fees for a block of flats there could be a fee of £10k to get the regulation certificate for the block and that could fall on the residents to pay, which is a substantial amount of money.
“I have written to the department about this as well as the dangers of fire and the loss of life it can cause.
“For many who bought in to high rise apartments with maintenance contracts, it would be impossible for most to get a certificate and then move to a new residence.”
The Department for Communities (DfC) published its ‘Improving Safety in High Rise Residential Buildings’ Roadmap in April with the DfC minister identifying deadlines to comply this week.The roadmap sets out how Northern Ireland will progress in the aftermath of the Grenfelll tragedy, when 72 people lost their lives to fire in a high rise residential building in west London in 2017.Existing tenancies in Northern Ireland initiated before September 1, 2024 must comply to the new regulations by December 1, 2024.
New tenancies starting on or after September 1, 2024 must comply from the start date of the new tenancy.Downshire East Alderman, James Baird added: ”If the regulations become mandatory, it will be a considerable amount of work for building control with inspections.”