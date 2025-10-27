Cookstown: Application for disabled parking bay outside victims' group premises is approved
The victims’ group – at 36 Fairhill Road – is described as follows on their website: “MUVE was set up in 2012 by a dedicated group of volunteers in the Mid-Ulster area.
“Our main aim is to offer help and support to innocent victims affected by The Troubles.
“MUVE provides services, advice, and support to individuals, families and groups, in order to promote wellbeing and prevent isolation.
“MUVE’s services include advocacy, complementary therapies, counselling, remembrance events, recreational activities, excursions, respite breaks, adventure weekends for children and more.”
The application was listed for decision at the October Environment committee meeting of Mid Ulster District Council.
The recommendation to approve the Department for Infrastructure proposal was proposed by Councillor John McNamee (Sinn Féin) and seconded by Councillor Donna Mullin (Sinn Féin).