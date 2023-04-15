Cookstown Continental Market is cancelled but where will council funding go instead?

Mid Ulster District Council’s officers are to explore how best to divert funds earmarked for the now cancelled Cookstown Continental Market, despite calls for some of the funding to go directly to a 10K event in Coalisland.

At the most recent meeting of the council’s development committee, Councillor Niamh Doris noted that as a result of the Cookstown market’s cancellation, savings have been identified and proposed that some of that money should go towards the 10K event.

“I would like to propose that council officers engage with the 10K event in Coalisland to look at what they can offer this year to assist them,” said the Torrent councillor.

“I understand the same help that Council has contributed to this event in recent years may not be available but as Council does have a legacy of including the 10K as part of its strategic events, it would be appropriate, in the interim, to direct these savings towards the 10k which is great for people’s health and local businesses.

Keeping busy at last year's Cookstown Continental Market.

“It is a great community and family event and I am proposing that Council officers engage with the group and pledge to help as far as possible this year.”

Her Sinn Fein party colleague and Cookstown representative, Councillor John McNamee seconded her proposal but also placed on record his disappointment the Cookstown market had been cancelled.

Councillor Kim Ashton told the chamber she would not be supporting this proposal, claiming it would be “unfair that tonight we just pick a particular event to ask for Council’s financial support”.

“It can’t just be that we cherry pick an event here this evening,” she said. “If it is going back for review it should consider all events across the district.”

Councillor Niamh Doris

The committee’s Chair, Councillor Kyle Black, asked Cllr Doris if she was prepared to amend her proposal to address Cllr Ashton’s concerns but Cllr Doris told the chamber her original proposal stands.

“There is a legacy of this event being run by Council over previous years and savings have been identified,” she said.

“For that money to have the best impact, rather than spread it over many events, it would be better to put some of that money in to this.

“I am not asking for, or expecting, the same amount of money that has gone into that group over the past couple of years to be put towards it but I do think we have the responsibility to come up with solutions.”

Cllr Ashton then proposed a strategic review takes place to decide what should happen with these savings. This proposal was seconded by Councillor Walter Cuddy who said there are many great events across the district and told the chamber “it would not be fair to just pick one tonight”.

SDLP group leader, Councillor Malachy Quinn said he was in agreement with Cllr Doris, describing the 10K event as a “massive event for the town” and one that will be “diminished” by Council’s absence.

The committee Chair, Cllr Black explained it is not that event that is raising concern, it is the way in which the proposal is deciding to direct funds to it.

Cllr McNamee said he was of the understanding this issue would have to come before Council’s policy and resource’s committee anyway and suggested that would be the best approach.

The committee’s Chair, Cllr Black explained that “is nearly Cllr Ashton’s counter proposal”.

“It is saying, rather than make a decision on the hoof, we go away and look at this and ensure the excess money is distributed fairly,” said the Chair.

“What you are saying, Cllr McNamee, has actually being proposed by other members in the chamber.”

Council’s strategic director of community and place, Ryan Black, explained that Cllr Doris’ proposal would not need to go before the policy and resources committee.

“There is capacity within the events budget as the Cookstown Continental Market is not taking place this year,” he said.

“That means there is the ability to redirect money from within the events programme to another event or mechanism.

“However, the group that we will potentially be supplying funding to already has an application pending through the community development grant.

“We would need to just double check whether the criteria within those community development grants would allow that to be topped up in terms of any excess budget.

“There are a number of things we just need to check to make sure we are not contradicting ourselves in our rules and criteria.”

With this explained, Cllr Doris said she was happy to trust officers “to figure out what would be the best way to spend this money” but urged them to strongly consider using some of the funding for this 10K event.

“I do think it would make a lot of sense to go towards an event that had been pulled because of budget cuts,” said Cllr Doris.

“It is just a solution to a problem. In the interim I thought it would have been a sensible solution to a place where there is a gap at present.”

“I would just really like to reiterate the fact this is an event that has been pulled from the schedule and Council does have a legacy of funding it.

