Cookstown supermarket and off-licence plans recommended for approval
The new design also includes a rear extension to provide additional retail floorspace and storage facilities at the store at 53 – 59 Church Street.
The planning application was lodged by Joe Diamond of Main Street, Maghera, on behalf of Pearce Kelly.
The initial planning application included three first-floor apartments, however there would have been potential issues in terms of noise impact on the three proposed apartments, while an odour impact assessment would have been needed to assess odour from kitchen extraction equipment associated with the supermarket.
The first-floor apartments have consequently been removed from the application, in favour of first floor storage space.
One representation has been received, citing a number of concerns.
Planning officers wrote in their report: “The objection raised concerns regarding the layout of the site which requires customers to walk from the rear car park along the vehicular alleyway with trolleys / shopping, thereby creating a potential conflict with vehicles.
“The lack of trolley storage was also raised. The layout has been amended to include a rear pedestrian entrance directly from the car park and also provides for trolley storage.”
The report goes on to note: “Although the proposed site is outside the town centre, it is located at existing retail premises, thereby increasing the choice available to customers and helping to secure the future of the retail premises, and will help to reduce the need for travel.”