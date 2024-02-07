Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new design also includes a rear extension to provide additional retail floorspace and storage facilities at the store at 53 – 59 Church Street.

The planning application was lodged by Joe Diamond of Main Street, Maghera, on behalf of Pearce Kelly.

The initial planning application included three first-floor apartments, however there would have been potential issues in terms of noise impact on the three proposed apartments, while an odour impact assessment would have been needed to assess odour from kitchen extraction equipment associated with the supermarket.

A planning application has been lodged for the extension of an existing Spar store at 53 - 59 Church Street, Cookstown, and for the provision of an adjacent off-licence. Picture: Google

The first-floor apartments have consequently been removed from the application, in favour of first floor storage space.

One representation has been received, citing a number of concerns.

Planning officers wrote in their report: “The objection raised concerns regarding the layout of the site which requires customers to walk from the rear car park along the vehicular alleyway with trolleys / shopping, thereby creating a potential conflict with vehicles.

“The lack of trolley storage was also raised. The layout has been amended to include a rear pedestrian entrance directly from the car park and also provides for trolley storage.”