Mid Ulster District Council’s development committee has approved seven applications for funding from its sports representative grant.

The sports representative grant is a continuous rolling programme with an annual allocation of £15,000 for 2022/23. With other grants approved in previous months of this financial year, members were informed there was £5,950 left in the fund.

At the most recent meeting of the committee, members were informed of seven applications to the grant programme this month.

Six individual applications and one team application were received during this period. All applications were deemed eligible for grant funding and officers recommended a total of £1,775 was awarded to the seven eligible candidates.

An award of £400 for Cookstown Swimming Club, for its participation in the Irish National Swimming Competitions has been recommended by council officers.

Officers recommended Simon Ferguson and Sam Kelly both be awarded £225 each for their participation in the Commonwealth Shooting Federation (European Division) Championships.

A £250 grant is also recommended for Andrew Mylori Lamont for his participation in the World Waveski Surfing Titles 2022.

Three awards of £225 have been recommended for Linton Selfridge, Dana Suitor and Patrick Swaile for their participation in the Home International fitasc Clay Pigeon Championships 2022, the Home Nations Powerlifting Championships 2022 and the Commonwealth Shooting Federation (European Division) Championships respectively.

Councillor John McNamee

A proposal to accept the recommendation to approve the funding for these three applications was put forward by Councillor John McNamee and seconded by Councillor Niamh Doris.