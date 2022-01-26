Council announces its plans for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Year

With local communities at the heart of the programme, the first initiative is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Community Grant Fund, which is now open for applications with up to £500 per group available.

The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Alderman Stephen Martin said; “We are ready to mark the Platinum Jubilee Year with an exciting and inclusive programme of events. We hope these events will create a feel good factor and memories for years to come.”

Councillor Hazel Legge, Chair of the council’s Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Working Group, added; “Our Queen’s Platinum Jubilee programme includes something for everyone. We have arts programmes, outdoor events, historic lectures and exhibitions to name a few. As part of the national programme, we will also be hosting a beacon lighting ceremony and a service of thanksgiving at the beginning of June.”

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Alderman Stephen Martin is joined at the launch of the council's Queen's Platinum Jubilee Programme by Councillor Hazel Legge, Chair of the council’s Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Working Group and Councillor Thomas Beckett, Leisure & Community Development Vice-Chair.

Councillor Thomas Beckett, Leisure & Community Development Vice-Chair added; “We are delighted to be offering up to £500 to local groups who want to host community events and activities as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year. I hope this funding brings about positive community spirit and I look forward to seeing our communities’ plans in action.”

For full details of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Programme from January to June and how you can be involved in the national Platinum Pudding competition and the cultural programme visit the website at www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/queens-platinum-jubilee