Council chamber shake up ‘casts dark shadow on democracy’ warns councillor

A shake up of a council’s working groups has “cast a dark shadow over democracy”, according to an independent councillor.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) corporate committee has approved the use of the D’Hondt system to choose the chairperson for ad hoc (single purpose) decision making bodies.

The change in the working group formula comes after a chamber conflict over Alderman Hazel Legge being selected as chairperson for the fourth time in a row for a UK wide commemoration.

Reacting to the move, LCCC’s sole independent, Lisburn North Councillor Gary Hynds said: “To change something like this half way through the chamber’s term, when it actively excludes independents, causes me concern personally and concerns for future independents.

Concerns raised at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council over system used to select ad hoc committee chairs. Pic credit: Jessica Black

“As a democrat I have to accept the parties’ decisions. I think it is very interesting that a sudden change has happened and I am sure that the public will do too. This decision has cast a dark shadow over democracy.”

The previous system at LCCC saw working groups made up of one representative from each party, the mayor and chairperson of the reporting committee. The members of the working groups would then elect or agree a chairperson.

The new system stems from a previous LCCC eight member working group for the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) which failed to agree its chairperson with an even split of members.

The vote was brought back to the corporate committee, with Alderman Hazel Legge elected as chairperson of the World War II commemoration.

Councillor Pat Catney had put Councillor Gary Hynds forward for the position with support from the DUP. However a majority vote for Alderman Legge was carried (Alliance and UUP) to elect her as the chair of the working group.

Taking into account Councillor Catney’s (not a corporate committee member) call to “spread out the roles”, corporate chairperson, Councillor Nicholas Trimble requested council officers to work on the “potential for other formula for working group chairperson”.

The D’Hondt formula is a democratic system based on percentages of votes each party has gained, which then translates into seats or positions on groups.

Lisburn South Alliance Alderman, Amanda Grehan said: “No one is trying to exclude anyone. You (Councillor Hynds) had previously thought the formula wasn’t fair and Councillor Catney asked for a more fair solution.

"D’Hondt doesn’t exclude independents, it is democracy at its best.”

A report in chambers identifies the use of the D’Hondt method for chairperson appointments in working groups and its membership, to enhance transparency and consistency, as well as keeping with council practice for other groups.

The mayor of the day and the chairperson of the reporting committee will also sit on working groups as they did in the previous system.

Councillor Nicholas Trimble added: “This formula is an almost carbon copy of the system other councils use.

"I love D’Hondt, I also love it when people come round to my way of thinking. I may be taking a bit of a liability, but there you go.”