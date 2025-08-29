Council chief has warned Hilden Mill developer he won't 'bulldoze' heritage for profit

A Lisburn developer has been told he will not “bulldoze our heritage for profit” by a council CEO.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) doubled down on its refusal for planning permission to demolish of parts of Hilden Mill to make way for hundreds of social housing homes.

The application by PJK Developments to tear down some of the listed buildings is now set for an appeal, with elected members drawing up battle lines in the Lagan Valley Island chamber to protect local heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisburn North independent councillor, Gary Hynds said: “In regards to Hilden Mill there was a delegated authority decision by council officers to refuse knocking down the listed buildings, which I was not surprised by whatsoever. “I was interested by the comments from the developer, who I have spoken to a few times and I will speak to anyone in order to make this community better.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council CEO David Burns has warned the developer of the Hilden Mill that the council will not accept him bulldozing the site to make way for social housing. Pic credit: LCCC

“But, he mentioned that this local community wants hundreds of social housing in the area. I’d like to see a survey that he did for that, because certainly it is not the appetite of the community which I live in, and I speak to people every day on this.

“I would like to propose that for this significant issue we need to discuss it more and we need to set up a group of all members in the DEA (district electoral area) of North Lisburn to talk more about this and more importantly try to get action on the site.”

Following the planning refusal, agent for the developer, James McBride spoke to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) calling the decision a “farce” and confirmed an appeal would be progressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LDRS understands the developers is taking issue with delegated authority, which can be given to council officers at times to make decisions without the need for elected members to approve. Since it was abandoned in 2006, the 24 acre former factory has been subjected to numerous arson and vandalism incidents causing its listed buildings to deteriorate further.

The developer of Hilden Mill is set to appeal a decision by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council to refuse him permission to demolish parts of Hilden Mill to make way for social housing. Pic credit: PSNI

The would-be developers told the LDRS that the deterioration has left the site in a “dangerous” state.

Hilden Mill is a Grade B+ listed thread mill in Lisburn, located next to the River Lagan which once powered the mill via a waterwheel. The site is of national, historic interest due to its connection with the Barbour Family in the 19th century.

William Barbour & Sons went on to become world’s leading linen manufacturers employing thousands of people and exported its products all over the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LCCC chief executive David Burns responded: "I was equally distressed by some of the comments made by the developer.

"Because from the day and hour that the planning director and I joined this organisation, we have made it clear to the developer that we will not accept him coming along and bulldozing the site and building 200 social houses, and he walks off with a profit.

“We need to retain the rich heritage that exists on that site, so for him to suggest he didn’t know that was disingenuous at best.”