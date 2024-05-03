Council committee refuses to change start time to accommodate 80th D-Day commemorations in Lisburn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s (LCCC) environment committee was provided with a recommendation to consider starting next month’s meeting on June 5 at 5.30pm instead of 6pm.

This was to allow the regeneration committee to move its meeting to June 5 and start at 7pm from its otherwise scheduled date, which currently coincides with a proposed D-Day event on June 6.

Lisburn North SDLP councillor Pat Catney said: “I ask members to remember the day that is in it and this is coming from me, an SDLP councillor.

Councillor Pat Catney supported a proposal to change the time of a council meeting to allow members to attend the D Day commemorations, however the proposal was rejected. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

“It would be a small effort to make in order for all who wish to attend the D-Day commemoration to do so.

“We’ve planned this occasion for some months now and all councillors will be able to make it if we make the effort on this committee.”

LCCC has planned to join other councils across Northern Ireland on Thursday June 6, to mark the anniversary by lighting a beacon at at 9.15pm in Castle Gardens. The chamber heard that an item on LCCC’s new waste model on household bins and a consultation from DAERA, was due to be on the environment agenda in June, which could result in a lengthy debate.

A concern over meal time for councillors was raised by Downshire East UUP Alderman, James Baird, who asked for food to be provided to members of both committees at the same time between meetings.

He said: “Perhaps that would be an incentive not to drag out the first meeting.”

However, double committee member, Castlereagh East Alliance Alderman, Martin Gregg added: “The agenda for next month is not long, which seems to be a common thread these days, which is disappointing especially considering the amount of meetings rescheduled last month (over Easter).

“I think 6pm should be ample time. I could not make 5.30pm myself due to work commitments and I am on both committees that night.

“With all due respect to Councillor Catney, he does not make up my diary.

“We all want to attend the D-Day event at the Castle.”