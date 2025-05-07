Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A request for Lurgan Pride to finish at Lurgan Park on August 16, proved divisive at Tuesday’s (May 6) ABC Environmental Services committee meeting.

Opposition to the plans came from some DUP and TUV representatives citing the recent Supreme Court ruling on gender identity – although the legislation doesn’t currently apply in Northern Ireland – and expressing concerns over the possible use of the public toilets in the park by persons who are not biologically female.

The relevant agenda item, listed for members’ consideration at Tuesday’s committee meeting, was worded as follows: “Lurgan Pride is a local-run community group whose aim is to promote and celebrate Pride within the local community.

“The group was established in 2024 and held a Pride event in Carnegie Street, Lurgan, in October 2024. The group hope to build on last year’s event by holding a parade through the town centre, finishing in Lurgan Park.

A request for Lurgan Pride to finish at Lurgan Park has been deferred at council. Credit: Google

“It is anticipated that this event will attract up to 350 people [and] will include a stage for live music and speeches, close to Lurgan Park fountain. The speakers will be from LGBTQIA+ charities from Northern Ireland, and members of the local trade union movements.

“Live music will be provided by local musicians who are members of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies.”

Alderman Stephen Moutray (DUP, Lurgan DEA) said he was strongly opposed to such an event in a council-owned park, for a number of reasons: “In October last year, this organisation for the first time held in Lurgan a small parade in the town centre, and if you had excluded folk from some of the political parties, there really wasn’t a great deal of interest.

Indefinite Ban

Alderman Stephen Moutray. Photos: ABC Council

“However, since last December, when the Northern Ireland Executive parties all agreed – quite rightly – to an indefinite ban on puberty blockers for under 18s, Lurgan Pride have indicated that those parties are not now welcome at their events.

“I am all for opening our park to as many as possible, but this group is by its own Facebook statement on March 13 excluding some of our political parties – in fact the same political parties who will make this decision as to whether they can access the park or not.

“Previous parades of this type have attracted drag queens, scantily-clad women and men, banners and posters using extreme and sometimes blasphemous language.

“In light of that, I cannot support this and I will oppose it. I say that regretfully, because I don’t want to stop anyone from using the park, but I do not think it’s appropriate for a family setting, on a summer Saturday afternoon, and I propose accordingly.”

Cllr Keith Ratcliffe. Photos: ABC Council

Cllr Keith Ratcliffe (TUV, Cusher DEA) referred to the recent Supreme Court ruling on gender identity: “I totally agree with Alderman Moutray. He has made some valid points. Myself personally, I don’t agree with the movement, and taking that position I’m confident that I’m reflecting the views of many of our ratepayers in ABC Council.

“The paper before us says that the speakers will come from the LGBTQIA charities. There’s nothing in this information before us to make clear where these organisations stand in terms of the recent ruling of the Supreme Court.

Free Society

“Do they respect the ruling and agree to abide by it while using the council facilities? It is the essence of protesting in a free society to campaign for change within the law.

Councillor Peter Lavery. Photo: ABC Council

“Will those in attendance be advised that the female council toilets are only for the use of biological females?

“Now, I realise there’s going to be a review from the Equality Commission, and I would expect that the council will go with the judgement for all facilities on that ruling.

“Unless or until we have clarity on the preservation of female-only spaces, I do not believe as a council we can rubber-stamp this, so I am opposed to this.”

Alderman Moutray’s proposal to oppose the use of Lurgan Park for the purpose of hosting this year’s Pride event was seconded by Alderman Paul Greenfield.

Cllr Keith Haughian (Sinn Féin, Lurgan DEA) was concerned about the legalities of simply opposing the Lurgan Pride request, from an equality point of view: “Is it contravening any equality laws if we reject this request, or is it completely in members’ hands and a personal choice?

“I was going to make a comment about the fact we don’t have decent public toilets in Lurgan Park (laughter in the chamber), but I think I’ll park that for now.

“Could you just clarify if this is potentially going to put the council in a difficult position, in terms of acceding to the request?”

Committee chair, Alderman Margaret Tinsley indicated the meeting would be paused for “a five-minute recess”, so legal clarification could be sought.

The recess ended up lasting a full 38 minutes. In light of the discussion which had just taken place, Ald Moutray stated: “I would wish to defer my proposal until later on, until further legal advice is taken.”

He went on to clarify that he wanted the matter deferred to full council, on May 27. His proposal was seconded by Ald Paul Greenfield. Likewise, Cllr Ratcliffe indicated he was “happy enough”.

Following the committee meeting, Cllr Peter Lavery (Alliance, Lurgan DEA) issued the following statement: “It was deeply concerning to see elected representatives from the DUP and TUV attempt to exclude Lurgan Pride from accessing council facilities.

“Pride events offer people the chance to celebrate who they are and how they love. Allowing access to council facilities is the least we can do to recognise the valuable contribution LGBTQ+ citizens make to our borough.

“Alliance is proud to support equality and inclusion for everyone in our society, and looks forward to supporting the event when it comes before council.”

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter

