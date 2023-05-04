Register
Council election: Alliance and independent announce plans to run in election

More candidates have announced their intention to run in the forthcoming Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council elections.

By The Newsroom
Published 4th May 2023, 12:34 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 12:34 BST

Alliance Deputy Leader Stephen Farry MP was on the campaign trail in Causeway Coast and Glens with local Alliance candidates.

“Last May voters in this area made history by electing the first ever Alliance MLA to Stormont. For this election to Causeway Coast and Glens Council, voters have an impressive list of eight Alliance candidates who are ready to roll their sleeves up and get stuck in on day one to work for you,” he said.

"By electing a strong Alliance team you can be assured we will continue to work for you on what matters to you. Achieving real solutions to real issues.”

Alliance Deputy Leader Stephen Farry MP with candidate for The Glens, Glenise Morgan. Also included are left to right, Councillor Yvonne Boyle, Christine Turner, Eleanor Duff, Sian Mulholland MLA and Yvonne Naylor.Alliance Deputy Leader Stephen Farry MP with candidate for The Glens, Glenise Morgan. Also included are left to right, Councillor Yvonne Boyle, Christine Turner, Eleanor Duff, Sian Mulholland MLA and Yvonne Naylor.
The full list of Alliance candidates for Causeway Coast and Glens is Ballymoney - Lee Kane; Bann - Joe Hutchinson; Benbradagh - Christine Turner; Causeway - Peter McCully and Richard Stewart-Brown; Coleraine - Yvonne Boyle; Limavady - Amy Mairs and The Glens - Glenise Morgan.

Meanwhile Cathal McLaughlin has announced his intention to run as an independent candidate in the Ballymoney area.

"An Independent councillor simply has more time to concentrate on and look after those they represent,” he said.

"A major reason for becoming an Independent politician and standing for election was the lack of visibility of those political parties who already represent us. As a local candidate, I consider it my duty to be 100 per cent involved in my local a rea.”

Stephen Farry, second from left, with Ballymoney candidate Lee Kane and Sian Mulholland MLAStephen Farry, second from left, with Ballymoney candidate Lee Kane and Sian Mulholland MLA
The election will take place on May 18.

READ MORE: Full list of candidates running in Causeway Coast and Glens Council area

Independent Cathal McLaughlinIndependent Cathal McLaughlin
Independent Cathal McLaughlin
