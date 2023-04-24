East Antrim DUP has announced that nine sitting Carrick and Larne councillors are to defend their seats in next month’s local government election.

Candidates were joined by East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson and MLAs David Hilditch and Gordon Lyons when they handed in their nomination papers at Mid and East Antrim Council headquarters.

The candidates are: (Coast Road) Angela Smyth and Andrew Clarke; (Larne Lough) Gregg McKeen and Paul Reid; (Carrick Castle) Billy Ashe, Cheryl Brownlee and John McDermott; (Knockagh), Marc Collins and Peter Johnston.

In a statement, the DUP said it will:

The DUP has officially nominated nine candidates to contest the four East Antrim districts.

“Seek to re-establish the Assembly by finishing the job of restoring NI’s place in the United Kingdom.

"Protect and deliver council services at the lowest cost to ratepayers.

"Build stronger and safer communities by targeting funding on what really matters.

"Support regeneration of our villages and town centres.

"Work with other Unionists to put Northern Ireland first in this coronation year.”