Sitting Councillor Andrew Wilson has been joined by Gary McCabe on the party ticket for the May 18 poll.
Cllr Wilson, a former Deputy Mayor who has represented Knockagh for the past 12 years, said: “I believe I offer a track record of experience and delivery having been involved in the delivery of the A2 Shore Road upgrade, the new build school at Woodburn, securing £700k for the 3G Greenisland pitch and working in partnership to refurbish Greenisland Community Centre."
Mr McCabe, a small business owner in Carrickfergus, said: “I have witnessed all the challenges the area has had and as a member of council I would strive to improve all facilities for the people of Knockagh. My mission would be to improve the shopping and leisure experience within the town.”