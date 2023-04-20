Register
Council elections 2023: sitting councillor and business owner to contest Knockagh for UUP

The Ulster Unionist Party has nominated two candidates to contest the Knockagh area of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in next month’s local government election.

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Apr 2023, 10:57 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 10:57 BST

Sitting Councillor Andrew Wilson has been joined by Gary McCabe on the party ticket for the May 18 poll.

Cllr Wilson, a former Deputy Mayor who has represented Knockagh for the past 12 years, said: “I believe I offer a track record of experience and delivery having been involved in the delivery of the A2 Shore Road upgrade, the new build school at Woodburn, securing £700k for the 3G Greenisland pitch and working in partnership to refurbish Greenisland Community Centre."

Mr McCabe, a small business owner in Carrickfergus, said: “I have witnessed all the challenges the area has had and as a member of council I would strive to improve all facilities for the people of Knockagh. My mission would be to improve the shopping and leisure experience within the town.”

Robin Swann MLA, Cllr Andrew Wilson, Gary McCabe, and John Stewart MLA at Mid and East Antrim Council headquarters as the two UUP Knockagh candidates handed in their nominations.Robin Swann MLA, Cllr Andrew Wilson, Gary McCabe, and John Stewart MLA at Mid and East Antrim Council headquarters as the two UUP Knockagh candidates handed in their nominations.
Robin Swann MLA, Cllr Andrew Wilson, Gary McCabe, and John Stewart MLA at Mid and East Antrim Council headquarters as the two UUP Knockagh candidates handed in their nominations.
