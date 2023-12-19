Council is submitting action plan for £166k funds for community groups but councillor fear budget cuts

A Northern Ireland council is to gamble on 100% Stormont funding for its good relations programme amid concerns over possible cutbacks.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) was hit with 47% cuts to its good relations funding by the Executive Office in September – a drop from £128,000 to £63,000.

However, community groups aiming to generate local projects in 2024, could be left wanting if a commitment to funding from the Assembly top office is not forthcoming.

Lisburn South DUP councillor, Paul Porter said: “I understand why we are doing this, but if the money is not there, then some of the programmes may not be viable.

Alderman Paul Porter has expressed concern about budget cuts to 'good relations' funding. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

“There could be groups putting applications in and then all of a sudden the money is not there.

“It might be better to know what potential cuts to funding there may be.”

Sinn Fein Deputy Mayor, Councillor Gary McCleave also raised his concern. He added: “If the funding fails, do we have a fall back?”

The complete £166k fund for good relations would need to be provided in two parts, that being 75% from the Executive and 25% from the local authority.

Deputy Mayor Gary McCleave seeks clarity on funding cuts. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

The funding is used to help cross community relations as well as help prevent anti-social behaviour by providing other outlets for young residents.

A council officer responded: “The director and head of service have met with the Executive Office on two occasions in the last months and discussed the impact of cuts to this budget.

“They also sought clarity on the proposal to restructure the delivery of the programme and received positive reassurance that this would meet with their approval and welcomed the collaborative approach being suggested.

“For the 2024-25 year, a financial bid is recommended to be submitted on the original allocation rather than the reduced amount, plus a 5% increase, in line with the Executive Office’s business case.

“This may be subject to change depending on the content of the commissioning letter.”