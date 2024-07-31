Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The proposed £1m sale of three plots of council-owned land outside Larne was on the agenda for discussion behind closed doors at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council at The Braid in Ballymena on Monday evening.

The rural sites are at Old Glenarm Road, Brustin Brae Road/Ballytober Road and Brustin Brae Road/Old Glenarm Road. The site at Brustin Brae Road/Old Glenarm Road is the largest at 72 acres.

Overall, the “prime agricultural land”, on the market for £1,125,000, amounts to a total of 115 acres.

Meanwhile, it is understood the proposed sale of the council-owned Smiley Buildings, the local authority’s administrative headquarters at Victoria Road in Larne, which was also discussed by members at the meeting, looks set to proceed.

Smiley Buildings, Larne. Pic: Google Maps

The local authority has been selling a number of assets as it is faced with a £7.2m shortfall in its finances and seeks to address its “strained financial position”.

Smiley Buildings has been on the market for £350k. Previously, the local authority’s main civic building in the town was a convalescent hospital.

Councillors agreed to the sale during an asset review after being reminded of the “severity of the current financial situation” and to re-locate some staff to Sir Thomas Dixon Buildings opposite and the Registrar’s Office and reception services to the Market House at Larne Market Yard.