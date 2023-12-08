Council lends a helping hand to local community groups with vital funding from the hardship programme
Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council (LCCC)administer the programme which is funded by the Department for Communities (DfC).
At a grassroots level, the programme aims to support local communities in several ways. One is to help keep community buildings operational and, where possible, open for longer during the winter months.
Another is to support ways of tackling the impact of poverty – including community fridge initiatives, holiday hunger projects and meal plans.
Money can also go towards developing or enhancing a community planting scheme to help local groups grow fruit and vegetables in community settings.
Councillor Thomas Beckett, Chair of LCCC’s Communities and Wellbeing Committee said: “I am delighted our committee has agreed to provide £147,878 to support the vulnerable in our area.
“We aim to issue the grant funding before Christmas so groups can start to put their plans in place.
"As a council, we are keen to provide vital community support to help residents stay healthy, warm and included this winter.
“Through partnerships with local groups, this money will be used in a variety of ways to offer practical support.
“It can also be used to subsidise membership for sports facilities to help those who like to exercise for reasons of health and mental wellbeing.
"I commend all those groups adding new projects to their already-busy calendars. All our local groups work hard to ensure our communities address hardship, isolation and loneliness.”