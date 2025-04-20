Council owned football pitch reopens a year after it closed after publicity on delays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A football pitch has finally reopened after a councillor lobbied the local authority over the fact it had been closed for a year.

The Carryduff grounds were vacated by former club Santos FC in early 2024 after many years spent as the resident club.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) was recently criticised in chambers for allowing the facility to lie idle, blocking youths from hiring the pitch.

Councillor Brian Higginson said: ”I am pleased to announce that the scout field football pitch at Carryduff park is now available for booking through Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

Councillor Brian Higginson has announced the reopening of the Carryduff football pitch. Pic credit: LDRS

“I have lobbied the council now for a couple of months on this issue and now the work has been completed to make it available to book and play football on.

“The pitch has been relined and grass cut with new goalposts and nets added and a new portaloo is on site.

“I would like to thank Gareth Lennox and his team from the council’s parks and amenities department for all their hard work in facilitating the reopening of the pitch.”

Following a report by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) on the delays, LCCC was able to reopen the playing grounds in a matter of days.

The long delays were centred around the provision of public toilets with a council officer telling the chambers a procurement process was in place.

A spokesperson replied: ”After the previous lease agreement ended the council took the opportunity to carry out improvement works on the pitch.

“These works are now complete and the pitch is available for booking by local groups.”