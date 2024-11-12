Council seeking legal advice on Belfast residents using Cutts recycling centre

By Donal McMahon, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 12th Nov 2024, 12:00 BST

A Dunmurry household recycling centre could be set to open to Belfast residents as a local authority takes “legal advice” on sharing its waste facility.

An ongoing case has been made by elected representatives for Belfast constituents of the Collin DEA (district electoral area) to be allowed to use the Cutts Household Recycling Centre in Derriaghy, which falls into the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) area.

The south west Belfast City Council area of Collin, includes Poleglass, Lagmore, Twinbrook, Ladybrook, Stewartstown and Dunmurry and has a population of over 34,000, but has no dedicated household recycling facility.

The area was part of the legacy Lisburn City Council, but became part of Belfast in 2015.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council are seeking legal advice on sharing the Cutts Recycling Centre with Belfast residents. Pic credit: Google Street View,Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council are seeking legal advice on sharing the Cutts Recycling Centre with Belfast residents. Pic credit: Google Street View,
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council are seeking legal advice on sharing the Cutts Recycling Centre with Belfast residents. Pic credit: Google Street View,

In Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council chambers, during a recent meeting, the council’s environment committee deputy chairperson, Gary Hynds said: “Concerning the refuse site at the Cutts, there are Belfast councillors saying their constituents should be able to use it.

“Should we be reviewing whether they can use the Cutts?

“I’m a bit bored of hearing from Belfast councillors on their right to use it.

“But there are about 30k odd residents who need to use a recycling centre.”

A council officer responded: "We are looking into this matter and will be able to provide a more full answer in time.

“We are currently in receipt of legal advice on the use of the Cutts Household Recycling Centre.

“The matter of charging to use the facility is also part of the advice that is being considered.”

