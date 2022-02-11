Council seeks to expand HGV training scheme as more than 250 apply

Speaking at a meeting of Council’s economic development and regeneration committee, the head of economic development services, Nicola Wilson confirmed the local authority has funding for 45 places in the academy to the end of March this year and is hopeful of securing funding for additional places next year.

A report presented to members of the committee explained the academy has been established to address the chronic shortage of HGV drivers in the transport and logistics sector.

The programme will be delivered by People 1st and the Henderson Group and participants will receive HGV training and testing within the borough and on successful completion of the training, they will have the opportunity to attend an interview with a local company or organisation.

Lord Mayor Glenn Barr, Chair of Economic Development & Regeneration Committee Councillor Declan McAlinden and Enterprise Development Manager Sarah-Jane Macdonald at the ABC HGV Training and Employment Academy which will fully fund 45 HGV training positions and guarantee an interview with a local employer.

More than 250 applications for a place on the academy were received from residents and 50 local employers.

Welcoming the council’s ability to deliver the scheme, Councillor Thomas O’Hanlon said he is keen to see the programme meet the demand in the borough.

“I know, from speaking to quite a few young people, there is interest in this scheme and I would like to see if there was a way to expand the programme and seek additional funds to provide more places,” he said.

“People in the haulage industry are making it clear it is hard to get drivers at present and if this is a way of alleviating that pressure locally, it is definitely something I would be keen to look at.

“I would ask Council to talk to Stormont departments or look within ourselves to see if additional places can be provided.

“Then, maybe in due course, officers could give us a report on the spread of where applications are coming from and what parts of the haulage sector people are interested in.

“It is clear the industry is crying out for more drivers and if this is a way to open that up, I think it is something we should do as a practical next step.”

Ms Wilson acknowledged the “huge need amongst residents and employers” for the academy and said the council is hopeful this will be viewed as a pilot that can be further developed.

“We are so glad we are able to bring forward a scheme with 45 places in this financial year,” she said.

“However, we know that is a drop in the ocean at the moment and we are hoping to go back for additional funding for the next financial year (2022 / 23).

“We hope to treat this almost as a pilot and start to make tweaks and review evidence that is coming forward to make sure it is providing what both businesses and employers want and we will keep bringing that information back as we get it.”

Councillor Kyle Savage said he agreed with Cllr O’Hanlon’s comments and urged the council to work closely with businesses to ensure the borough’s citizens have the necessary skills to obtain local jobs.

“We need to be working closely with our business sector and ensure there is a strong link between Council and business,” he said.