Council test purchase of vapes in 36 premises and found five selling to underage children

Shops who sell vapes to under-age children could see fixed penalty fines doubled to £500 in Lisburn and Castlereagh following a test purchasing exercise in the district.

The local authority’s environment committee heard that five premises out of 36 surveyed were caught selling nicotine-inhaling products to a 15-year-old volunteer in late 2023. The current legal age for purchase is 18.

The illegal sales were highlighted further in chambers, as the shop owners received “pre-visit correspondence” from the council ahead of the survey making them aware a spot check was due to be carried out.

Downshire East UUP Alderman, James Baird said: “Is the current £250, is that a severe enough penalty for selling E-cigarettes to under-age children, is it enough?

UUP Alderman James Baird calls for increase in fines for premises selling vapes to children. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

“Personally, I think it should be moved up to £500.

“We should be looking at upping the penalty.

“If we are restricted by legislation on the level of the fixed penalty, then at this time we would have no further decision or influence on raising the penalty.

“However, I believe £250 is not enough of a deterrent to shop owners.

Cllr Pat Catney backs proposal to increase fines on premises selling vapes and alcohol to children. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

“I would therefore propose we write to the government department to suggest a higher penalty in this matter.”

