Noah Donohoe, a pupil at St Malachy’s College in Belfast was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after he went missing.

A request from the PSNI for public interest immunity (PII) for sensitive material around the investigation into Noah’s death was signed off in the summer by then Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Shailesh Vara.

In September, High Court judge Mr Justice Michael Humphreys upheld the application for PII stating the disclosure of the information would create a real risk to the public interest.

Noah Donohoe

Speaking at October’s meeting of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Councillor Brona Haughey drew attention to a letter of correspondence from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

The letter sets outs the council’s support for the Justice for Noah campaign and calls for a “rigorous, open and transparent police investigation, where every single avenue is explores, to get justice for Noah and his family”. It also calls on the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland to withdraw the PII certificate in this case.

Cllr Haghey called on ABC to follow suit and show its support for the campaign.

“I don’t need to say much on the Justice for Noah campaign,” said the Sinn Fein councillor. “I know we are all fully aware of the campaign led by Noah’s mother and aunt and I propose we, as a council express our support for the campaign, request a rigorous open and transparent police investigation and call on the Secretary of State to withdraw the PII in this case.”

Sinn Fein councillor Brona Haughey