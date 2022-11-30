Mid Ulster District Council will soon be attempting to recruit additional casual lifeguards, it’s been confirmed.

The council’s strategic director of communities and place, Ryan Black, has outlined how “some progress” has been made in the recruitment process and that further progress will be made soon.

The matter was first raised at a meeting of the council’s development committee by Councillor Niamh Doris who said she had received a number of complaints from parents regarding the booking of swimming lessons at Dungannon Leisure Centre.

In response to these comments, the assistant director of health, leisure and wellbeing, Kieran Gordon said these frustrations are reflected across council’s three wet sites and assured the chamber officers are seeking to find a solution.

At the council’s meeting in November, Councillor Clement Cuthbertson praised both Mr Ryan and Mr Gordon for their efforts to address questions raised by members of the public but said more needs to be done to deliver what residents expect.

“In relation to our swimming pools and lack of swimming coaches, I know it is an issue right across Mid Ulster and I know Ryan and Kieran both have been very good at replying to the many queries we as councillors are getting but something really needs to happen here,” said Cllr Cuthbertson.

“With the Covid pandemic there was a couple of year groups missed out and while all labour markets are struggling at the minute to get staff, we need to push the boat out here to see what resources are needed to get on top of it as soon as possible.”

In response, Mr Black told the chamber recruitment is challenging at present but said he was confident progress was being made to address this issue and said elected officials will be updated on any progress made.

Councillor Clement Cuthbertson

“There are challenges across the leisure industry and sectors in general in relation to recruitment,” he said.

“We have made some progress, we are trying to move forward with a casual list in relation to lifeguards and we are working with our HR team to do another recruitment exercise to try and deal with the issue.

