A report presented to a meeting of Council’s Direct Services committee, on Tuesday (October 11), said the new granite paving will link with the “upgraded Broadway area”.

And, will bring the street “into line with the design and finish of the wider Larne public realm area”.

New street lighting will also be installed to match that of the existing public realm scheme in the town centre and it is expected to be positioned in advance of the new paving.

Broadway, Larne.

This is expected to take two weeks to complete.

The removal of existing paving and replacement paving to the junction of Narrow Gauge Road is expected to take between 12 and 16 weeks.

The Department for Communities is expected to contribute almost £449,000 towards the cost of the scheme which is 90 per cent of the overall cost with the remainder to be funded by the council.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Councillors have been advised an eight-week road closure at Broadway and Point Street will be necessary to facilitate work. Parking will not be permitted during this period.

They have also been told council officers are liaising with businesses at Broadway and Point Street that will be affected by restricted access and a meeting is expected to take place with a DfI (Department for Infrastructure) engineer to find a resolution for businesses requiring deliveries while work is in progress.

Meanwhile, pedestrianisation of Dunluce Street and Lower Cross Street in the town centre may not commence for at least three years.

A previous £2.2million public realm improvement works featuring granite pavements, lighting and seating in other parts of Larne town centre streets in 2015 did not extend to Dunluce Street, Lower Cross Street and Point Street.

It is understood that Dunluce Street had been pedestrianised previously but this was revoked in 2010.

