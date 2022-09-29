Council ‘Where To Turn’ campaign for those in financial difficulties

With ever rising household costs, it is vital that those who are struggling are aware of support avenues open to them.

As part of its Where To Turn campaign, Council is working closely with a network of advice centres, foodbanks and other organisations which exist across Causeway Coast and Glens to ensure that people can receive wraparound support based on their individual needs.

Commenting on the campaign, the Mayor, Councillor Ivor Wallace, said: “Having enough money to heat your home and feed yourself and your family is a very real concern for many people living in the Borough as we enter the colder months.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is reaching out to ensure you know ‘Where To Turn’ if you are experiencing financial difficulties

! It can feel overwhelming and isolating, especially for those who find themselves in this situation for the first time, and we want to help those in need by ensuring they are aware of the organisations that can help them, whether its debt advice, fuel support or foodbank essentials.

“If you are struggling, or you have a friend, family member or neighbour who is in need, please help us spread the word by telling them about Where To Turn. It may be difficult to ask for help but please remember these organisations are here to assist you during these difficult times.”

Advertisement

Advice services supported by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council can be accessed via email, telephone, and face-to-face appointments.

Community Advice Causeway 028 7034 4817 (Coleraine, Limavady, Ballymoney, Ballycastle and The Glens areas) Glenshane Community Development 028 7774 2494 (Dungiven area).

There are emergency foodbanks located in:

Ballycastle 07536986448

Ballymoney 07565840571

Coleraine 028 702 20005

Advertisement

Limavady 028 777 65438

Please ring the relevant number to speak with a volunteer. Further details including opening times can be found by logging onto www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/advice as well as via Council’s Facebook and Twitter pages.