Councillor compares alternative burials to the ‘Disappeared’

A Lisburn councillor has compared a move to offer alternative burials to the ‘Disappeared’.

A feasibility report into climate friendly burials is to be generated by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council following environment committee approval.

This could see the local authority offer an option for people’s remains to grow into trees amid environmental concerns of cremations and embalming.

However, Councillor Alan Givan raised “Christian” concerns saying: “We have all lost family and friends and have been at their graveside with a broken heart.

Councillor Alan Givan has raised concerns about alternative burial options being offered in Lisburn and Castlereagh City. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

“Trends are now changing away from the traditional Christian burials, which have been the way even in other ancient traditions right back to the Pharaohs.

“But, now to have a burial without a grave, it would be like the Disappeared and it could bring a high anxiety to many families.

“We need to look at how we record burials and ensure there is dignity. The soul may have gone, but it is not just an empty shell, the remains must be treated with great care and ceremony.

“My fear is that some people may be offered alternative burial as just a way to afford a cheaper way. For me it is not in any way Christian.”

The Disappeared are listed as 17 people who were abducted, murdered and secretly buried by republicans paramilitaries during the Troubles.

Despite extensive and painstaking searches, the bodies of four have never been found by the commission set up to locate victims’ remains.

A LCCC officer told the chamber that burial plots in the district were running low in the 10 cemeteries under the council ownership.

“Nine of the cemeteries are no longer open to buy a plot, with only Blaris accepting new plot purchases.”

Alternative burials could include a tree pod interment, which is a biodegradable option that’s designed to use remains to grow a tree with other burials also taking place in forest grounds without headstones.

Councillor Bronagh Magee, who proposed the motion to introduce alternative burials, said: “Natural burial, which involves the use of biodegradable materials, avoids embalming, and often takes place in woodland or meadow settings with minimal ongoing maintenance, has already been successfully implemented in other parts of the UK as a simple and ecologically restorative option.”