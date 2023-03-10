Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has been awarded its first Councillor Development Charter from the Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA).

This national accreditation recognises Council’s strong commitment and strategic approach to learning and development which aims to build elected member development excellence.

Representatives from NILGA attended a Council meeting on March 7 to make the presentation, following a formal assessment which took place in Cloonavin in January.

The Councillor Development Charter provides a robust, structured framework designed to help councils establish a councillor development approach which is embedded into local governance structures and is effective in building members competence and confidence.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, added: “Local government plays a key part in our communities, and this Charter signifies our commitment to those who live, work and visit here.

“I want to pay tribute to all of our elected members, and the Council officers who have supported this programme, as we work together with NILGA to build skills and knowledge which will serve to enhance our role in the Borough.”

Alderman Norman Hillis, Chair of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Elected Member Development Working Group, added: “We recognise the important role we play in our Borough, especially when we are tasked with making key decisions which will impact our local community.

“Our ratepayers deserve to receive the best service that we can offer them, and continual development is valuable for everyone. As elected members we benefit from the Charter’s learning opportunities, and this is in turn helps to ensure that we as individuals Councillors, and the Council as a whole, can perform to the very best of our ability.

“Achieving the Charter for the first time is a significant development, and we will now seek to build on this for the future.”

Congratulating Causeway Coast and Glens on their achievement, NILGA President Cllr Martin Kearney commented: "NILGA makes no apology for its clear view that councils are the local hub of government, the bodies that get things done and the main drivers of responding to and overcoming many of the challenges NI faces.

“Causeway Coast and Glens members and officers are offering excellent leadership in your Borough and this Charter Award is a precursor of more great results."

