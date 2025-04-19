Councillor proposes Lisburn celebrates 250th anniversary of the American Declaration of Independence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Northern Ireland council area is to explore its links to the American ‘Founding Fathers’ on the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A significant number of Ulster Scots influenced the historic document on July 4, 1776 which led to the establishment of the United States as a nation and a break away from the British Rule and King George III.

According to the ‘Discover Ulster-Scots’ website, three of its 56 signatories, as well as the man who produced the first printed version John Dunlap (from Strabane), had been born in Ulster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a recent Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council corporate committee meeting, Alderman Allan Ewart said: “With July 4, 2026 being celebrated as the American 250th anniversary, could council officers take a look at anything in our area that we could do to celebrate at that time?”

Earlier this month, Department for Communities (DfC) Minister Gordon Lyons announced funding of £250,000 for organisations to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Lisburn and Castlereagh has historical connections to the USA, including through Ulster Scots emigration, the linen industry, and individuals who made significant contributions to American history.

The Barbour family came to Hilden in 1823, when William Barbour (1797-1875) purchased a site for his linen thread-making business known as Hilden Mill and became world renown for its manufacturing. Members of the Barbour family were to emigrate to America and settled in ‘Paterson’ New Jersey in 1860.

A city named after Antrim born, William Paterson (1745-1804) who helped frame the US Constitution (1788) and is considered by some historians as one of the ‘Founding Fathers’ of America.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council CEO, David Burns said: “We are already having a look in to the matter. “We will bring back a report to the council chamber in due course."

Twenty US Presidents, as well as many leading economists, industrialists, educators and creative, past and present can also trace their ancestry to Ulster. The 250th anniversary of the founding of the USA will be a national celebration in America with global significance for many other nationalities including the island of Ireland. Recently, Stormont’s Deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly, Assembly Member for Lagan Valley engaged with President Trump during the St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Washington DC.