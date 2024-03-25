Councillor Trevor Wilson says 'well done' to Cookstown High on winning all three Ulster junior cups
Cookstown Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson has congratulated the local High School hockey teams on winning all three of the Ulster junior cups something that the school had never achieved before.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The U13s won the Bannister Bowl, the U14s the Ferris Cup and the U15s the Richardson Cup.
He said: "Well done to all the boys involved and the coaching staff. This is a tremendous achievement and bodes well for the future of hockey in Cookstown.
He also praised Cookstown 1st X1 on winning the Men’s Premier league/