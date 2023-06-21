Councillors concerns over air conditioning system has heard a need to take clothes off

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) members raised new concerns similar to winter when a broken heating system had then left them out in the cold.
Some elected reps in Lagan Valley Island took action, to rise from their seats to shut down loud portable cool air blowers, that were preventing them from hearing discussions in the chamber.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chairperson of the regeneration and growth committee, John Laverty said: “The heat in here without air conditioning…not be saying take your clothes off…but, where are we with the air conditioning?
“I can see there are some people here already wilting.
LCCC director, Donal Rogan responded: “There was a decision made two months ago.“The equipment is all here, it is just a matter of getting a contractor to install it.”