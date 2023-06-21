Councillors concerns over air conditioning system has heard a need to take clothes off

Councillors in Lisburn are complaining about the heat and even warning they may have to strip off if a new air conditioning system isn’t installed shortly.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) members raised new concerns similar to winter when a broken heating system had then left them out in the cold.

Some elected reps in Lagan Valley Island took action, to rise from their seats to shut down loud portable cool air blowers, that were preventing them from hearing discussions in the chamber.

Chairperson of the regeneration and growth committee, John Laverty said: “The heat in here without air conditioning…not be saying take your clothes off…but, where are we with the air conditioning?

Temperatures rise in Council chamber. Pic Credit: LDR

“I can see there are some people here already wilting.