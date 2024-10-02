Councillors raise concerns over anti-social behaviour and drug dealing at Royal Victoria Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Illegal drug dealing in the Royal Victoria Hospital is taking place on a daily basis, according to a Belfast Trust director.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) held a special meeting with the Trust as councillors raised concerns over “disturbing” drug activity at the Royal.

Councillors heard that sniffer dogs are being used by the PSNI to catch drug dealers in the Emergency Department (ED) with the illegal activity also said to be taking place throughout the hospital site “at any time”.

A Trust security move is also being made for staff to have body worn cameras to combat the “continuing problem”.

Councillors raise concerns about illegal activity at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. Picture: Jessica Black

Councillor Jonathan Craig said: “It has been in the news about illegal drug dealing at the A&E down at the Royal, which is very, very disturbing.

“There has also been ongoing attacks on staff and you do see that the Trust has introduced a few measures around that.

“I witnessed it first hand and I saw the action taken and it was very effective.

“I am sure that was not a one off situation that somebody witnessed. It probably goes on much more regularly than any of us wish to believe.”

Councillor Gary Hynds added: “The reports of anti-social behaviour is on the rise in the Royal is deeply concerning.

“The disturbing thing about drug dealing, it was reported about needles being found in the baby changing rooms and the disabled toilets.

“I now have residents in my constituency who would now be really concerned about attending A&E and we have to be able to reassure people on that.”

Belfast Health Trust, director of performance, planning and informatics, Alastair Campbell responded: “We work with the PSNI who lead on any investigations. There is a zero tolerance policy.

“We have regular meetings with the local superintendent. We have even had (sniffer) dogs in the ED on occasion in relation to drugs and around the other sites.

“It is not just the ED, unfortunately it is all around the site of the hospital.

“It’s a continuing problem, it really is. If you go into the ED at any time you are likely to witness some behaviour and it is just important not to tolerate it.”