Council's Halloween fireworks display to move to uni site offering 2000 car parking spaces and shuttle bus option
It will take place in the town centre on Friday, October 27, before moving to the university site in the evening. There will be activities and performers throughout Coleraine from 1pm, followed by music and fireworks later in the day at the university.
The evening move to the university aims to avoid challenges with the wind, seen in previous years.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A report submitted to the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Leisure and Development Committee on Tuesday, October 17 explains: “Over the last number of years, the playing fields at council’s Rugby Avenue site has been used for the evening entertainment and fireworks display.
“The site however does present significant operational challenges with the strong possibility that the fireworks cannot proceed due to the location of the firing point and prevailing wind conditions.”
This meant the fireworks display had to be cancelled in 2022 and, on other occasions, firework displays at this location have suffered from cancellations or significant display reductions due to “excessive winds adjacent to a dual carriageway”.
The report continues: “The university site is much bigger and also allows ample car parking with over 2,000 parking spaces and greater hard standing, as well as facilities for accommodating a shuttle service if required."
Transport to the evening venue at the university is being scoped with Translink. It is likely that double decker buses will transport attendees from The Mall town centre car park to the university.