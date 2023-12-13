Council’s parks and amenities team recognised at professional landscaping awards ceremony

The Parks & Amenities team from Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) has been recognised at an awards ceremony for the UK’s professional landscaping industry.

They were runners-up in the prestigious ‘Pro Landscaper Project Awards’ for the Lough Moss Carryduff Community Garden Project and Games Area in the ‘Community Green Space’ category.

More than 60 companies and organisations from across the UK vied for recognition from a panel of judges representing professional industry bodies including the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) and the Society of Garden Designers (SGD). The judges included five-time Chelsea flower show gold medallist and RHS ambassador, Mark Gregory.

Councillor Thomas Beckett, Chair of LCCC’s Communities and Wellbeing Committee said: “We are the first council from Northern Ireland to achieve this honour from the professional landscape industry.

Parks & Amenities team from Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council are pictured with Councillor Thomas Beckett, Chair of LCCC’s Communities and Wellbeing Committee after the team were recognised at an awards ceremony for the UK’s professional landscaping industry. Pic credit: LCCC

"It serves to highlight what a dedicated, professional and capable team we have at LCCC and shows they have provided a top-class community green space to the residents of Lisburn and Castlereagh.

"The category entered was the ‘community green space under £50,000’, where the main focus was on designing a garden for a wide range of people to use and enjoy - but within a set budget.”

Gareth Lennox, acting Head of Service for LCCC’s Parks & Amenities Department said: “The judges noted our design was in keeping with accessibility regulations across the garden space and that it demonstrated a creative use of pathways.