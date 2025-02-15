Crackdown on secret sessions with cameras set to roll in council chambers

Unanimous support for a crackdown on Lisburn and Castlereagh confidential council debates could soon see “the good, the bad and the ugly” of democratic decisions broadcast live.

A corporate committee motion to stream all meetings online and to challenge discussions moving into confidential session away from the media and public, was approved.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) had previously pulled the plug on live broadcasts in 2022 backed by an Alliance proposal.

Bringing forward a motion at a recent council meeting, Councillor Gary Hynds said: “The reality is, everyone in this building is and should be accountable to the public.

Cllr Gary Hynds brought forward a motion calling for all council meetings to be streamed live. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

“Things fall down when transparency is not the default position of a public body.

"That does not sit well with me, and I have made that feeling clear previously.

“Discussions and decisions in here, the good, the bad and the ugly should be as open and transparent as possible, that should be the default mindset, not a mindset of locking out the public if it is a more difficult discussion and/or decision to be made, where perhaps accountability is at risk of being lacking.

“Live streaming of all full council and committee meetings should be normal in this day and age, with such recordings then being uploaded within hours of the meeting occurring, to keep the public informed at the time of discussions and decisions, not weeks later.

“Councillors must have the ability to seek clarity and challenge council officers to ensure that exemptions (confidential sessions) are minimised and are not overused.

“Ultimately, transparency is about being ‘frank, open, candid’. I want this council to be an exemplar body in terms of transparency and openness, as that is the best way to serve the public.”

The motion had been supported by Councillor Pat Catney at an earlier full council meeting before being sent to the corporate committee for debate, where he is not a member. Currently minutes and audio of committees are put on the LCCC website only after they have been ratified at full council, which at times can be a number of weeks later.

Other Northern Ireland councils such as Belfast City Council broadcast meetings live and archive on its website for the public to watch within two working days.

Alderman Owen Gawith, in support of the motion, said: “Alliance’s views on keeping this council as open and transparent as possible are well known.

“Alliance pushed to have all sessions to be audio recorded right from the outset, going back to 2014/2015.

“Councillors from other parties voiced their concern at that time suggesting it might limit what members felt they could say. Alliance disagreed and currently meetings are audio recorded.

“Several years later it’s time to accept that the public should be freely able to listen and watch our deliberations via live stream and recordings. “The Alliance group is delighted to see others now coming on board to push forward with openness and transparency, as we have championed this for over 10 years. We will be voting in favour of the motion.”

However, minutes from the corporate committee in October 2022, show a council recommendation was proposed by then Alliance Alderman Stephen Martin to cease live streaming of committee meetings. It was seconded by DUP Alderman James Tinsley.