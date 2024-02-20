Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for internal alterations have also been approved, including the relocation of the main assembly space to provide a multi-purpose breakout space.

Hope Community Church, at 20 Highfield Road, is located approximately 50m south of Marlborough House and 20m north of a Tesco store.

The building is currently single storey with a black slate hipped roof and brown brick. Off-street car parking is available with 43 standard car parking spaces and three disabled spaces.

Hope Community Church is a discreet building at Highfield Road, Craigavon.

The planning application was lodged by Glyn Owen, Portadown, on behalf of Craig Cooney, with an address at 20 Highfield Road, Craigavon.

Planning officers wrote in their report: “Officers are content that the proposed development is acceptable as a matter of principle as a town-centre use.

“From a design perspective the proposed extension will be to the north-western side of an existing building.

The architectural features which will be added to the original church building are shown as shaded. Picture: Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council planning portal.

“Given the topography of the site the building is not readily visible. The design of the building, while modern, fits in with the surrounding area. There is therefore no effect on design, layout or amenity from a design perspective.