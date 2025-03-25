Craigavon's South Lake Leisure Centre pool temperature queried

The general manager of South Lake Leisure Centre has denied any suggestion that the water temperature of the learner pool at the flagship Craigavon facility, is cooler than usual.

Some pool users have apparently complained in recent times that the pool water seemed to be cooler, according to Councillor Jessica Johnston who mentioned the issue at a recent ABC Community & Wellbeing committee meeting.

The Alliance representative for Lagan River DEA stated: “I think there’s been a few complaints recently that the learner pool is the same temperature as the main one.

“Obviously the main one has to be cooler for the the club training, but it’s just in relation to the learner pool, a lot of people have said it’s colder than usual.”

The learner pool at South Lake Leisure Centre, in Craigavon, has a steady temperature of 29°C. Credit: Google

South Lake Leisure Centre general manager, Paul A Coleman explained that the water temperature was checked on an ongoing basis: “In relation to the pool temperatures, we check this every couple of hours, so we have a fairly good grasp of the temperature.

“The temperature has remained as it is from day one, it’s 29°C in terms of the learner pool, so there hasn’t really been any fluctuation.

“I haven’t really had any negative feedback about the temperature of that pool, so I’m happy to speak to the customer directly if they wish, but we do regularly check the temperature, at least four or five times a day, and we haven’t seen any deviation.”

Councillor Jessica Johnston. Picture: ABC Borough Council

Committee chair, Councillor Keith Haughian (Sinn Féin, Lurgan DEA) remarked: “The comments have been noted, and hopefully if we do get some response from the public with concerns about that, it will be addressed.”