A contractor has been chosen to deliver a town centre public realm scheme in Maghera.

Speaking at a recent Mid Ulster Development Committee meeting, Councillor Cora Corry welcomed the fact that the scheme was moving forward.

Local civil engineering company, CivCo Ltd, who are based in Maghera, have been awarded the contract to complete the scheme.

A ‘Meet the Contractor’ event was held in Walsh’s Hotel, Maghera, on May 29, with invitations issued to local businesses and residents located within the scheme boundary.

Attendees at the meeting received a presentation on the works, with an opportunity to ask questions and seek clarification.

The Sinn Féin representative for Carntogher DEA commented: “On the Maghera regeneration scheme, we were recently at the CivCo Ltd public engagement event.

“It gave the Maghera community a great opportunity to come and see again what’s going on and speak to the contractors, and discuss any fears that they might have about parts of the town being closed and things like that. It’s a really welcome scheme and we’ll be delighted to see the first works beginning now in the next month or over the summer time on the public realm scheme.”

Committee chair, Councillor Kyle Black (DUP, Carntogher DEA) welcomed the fact that the local community had an opportunity to have their say.

Sinn Fein councillor Cora Corry. Picture: Mid Ulster District Council

“I think one of the keys to this scheme being successful is the ongoing dialogue and communication between all parties involved, and I think we’re off to a good start in that,” said Cllr Black.