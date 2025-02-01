Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Department for Communities Historic Environment Division has been asked to consider taking the County Antrim War Memorial in Greenisland into its care following a presentation to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, at Mossley Mill.

The HED was asked to provide the council with a written response to the request by Macedon Ulster Unionist Councillor Robert Foster, who is also a council representative on the Knockagh Monument Joint Committee, to an official who gave a presentation to councillors.

HED provides protection for monuments and archaeological sites through statutory designation. Northern Ireland has 187 state care monuments for which the Department for Communities has a statutory duty to protect and provide public access.

Cllr Foster said that the County Antrim War Memorial, which was established to commemorate those from the county who lost their lives in World War I, is being maintained by four of County Antrim’s councils. It is also known locally as Knockagh Monument.

Knockagh Monument. Pic supplied by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

“It is the only memorial of its type in Northern Ireland. Should this not be something your Department takes ownership of?” Cllr Foster queried.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is a participating council on the Knockagh Monument Joint Committee alongside Mid and East Antrim, Causeway Coast and Glens and Lisburn and Castlereagh City Councils.

Each of the councils based in Co Antrim contributes £2,000 annually towards maintenance and repair costs of the monument. Belfast City Council has refused to participate.

The HED official replied: “I am not sure that taking the monument into state care will provide any more care. The Department is straining its budget to look after the monuments that are in its care.” Cllr Foster commented it is “a burden on councils as well”and he suggested given its significance, the Department should be “looking at it in a more holistic approach”.

“I would ask that you take this away and write back to us to say what the answer would be.”

Maintenance work carried out at the Knockagh Monument in 2018 included new facing, removal of graffiti, re-pointing, concrete repairs, inscription re-rendering, restoration and patching work.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter