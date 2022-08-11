‘Dismay and disappointment’ as Mayor declines three GAA receptions

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement comes following ‘dismay and disappointment’ from Sinn Fein Councillor Leanne Peacock that a request to hold a reception for the All-Ireland winning Antrim camogie team was refused by the Mayor, DUP councillor Ivor Wallace.

Cllr Peacock said: “I am dismayed and hugely disappointed that my request to hold a reception to recognise the massive achievement of the Antrim Camogie team in winning the All-Ireland Junior Camogie title has been denied by the mayor.

“The backbone of the team is made up of young women and girls from the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area and it beggars belief that the mayor for reasons known only to himself has refused to honour the team. This comes on the back of the refusal of the mayor to host a reception for the Derry Gaelic Football Team who reached the All-Ireland Semi-Final and Eoghan Rua Camogie team who won the All-Ireland Junior Club Championship.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Cllr Ivor Wallace

“These achievements should be a matter of pride for the council, something to celebrate as they are big moments for sport in our area. As public representatives we all have a role to play in promoting the health and mental benefits of sport and ensuring that achievement is recognised regardless of anyone’s choice of sport.

“I am calling on the Mayor to reconsider his position on celebrating what was a huge win by these local women and girls.”

A spokesperson for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said: “I can confirm that three requests for receptions for GAA teams have been declined by the Mayor.

“The Mayor does not wish to make any further comment.”