During last month’s meeting of Mid Ulster District Council’s development committee, Councillor Barry Monteith noted that in other areas dog friendly parks are in operation.

Describing them as a “fantastic idea”, he asked officers to investigate the potential for similar facilities to be created in the district and, at the committee’s meeting on Thursday, October 13, he asked for an update on the report’s progress.

The council’s assistant director of health, leisure and wellbeing, Kieran Gordon, confirmed work is under way and said a report should be with the committee for consideration in December.

There is a call to create dog friendly parks in Mid Ulster.

“There has been a meeting with Dogs Trust NI and we are doing a wee bit of scoping and benchmarking with other councils that we are aware these facilities are in,” he said.

