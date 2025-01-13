Donaghmore: Mid Ulster planners give permission for extension to cemetery
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The trustees of Donaghmore Parish have been given permission to extend the cemetery on lands off 58 Castlecaulfield Road through a partial change of use of adjoining land which includes an all-weather playing field.
The new cemetery plots will take over part of the playing field, with buffer planting to separate the cemetery from the remainder of the playing field.
The new graveyard section will feature a new altar and crucifix. A new access path and access gate will be provided as well.
The planning application was lodged on behalf of the trustees of Donaghmore Parish, c/o Parochial House, Castlecaufield Road, Donaghmore, by McKeown and Shields, Annagher Road, Coalisland.
Mid Ulster planning officers note in their report: “Questions were raised relating to the new pedestrian access proposed.
“The agent has provided supporting information setting out the need for this access, and the benefits of providing it, and has amended the plans to show the gate opening inwards with a self-closing device, which will satisfy DfI Roads comments.”
The planning application was listed at a recent Planning committee meeting of Mid Ulster District Council, with a recommendation for approval.
The recommendation was proposed by committee chair, Councillor Mark Robinson (DUP, Clogher Valley) and seconded by Councillor Deirdre Varsani (Sinn Féin, Dungannon DEA).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.