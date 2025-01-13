Donaghmore: Mid Ulster planners give permission for extension to cemetery

By François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 13th Jan 2025, 09:27 BST
Planning permission has been granted for the extension of a cemetery in Donaghmore.

The trustees of Donaghmore Parish have been given permission to extend the cemetery on lands off 58 Castlecaulfield Road through a partial change of use of adjoining land which includes an all-weather playing field.

The new cemetery plots will take over part of the playing field, with buffer planting to separate the cemetery from the remainder of the playing field.

The new graveyard section will feature a new altar and crucifix. A new access path and access gate will be provided as well.

The existing cemetery at the junction of the Pomeroy Road and Castlecaulfield Road in Donaghmore. Credit: GoogleThe existing cemetery at the junction of the Pomeroy Road and Castlecaulfield Road in Donaghmore. Credit: Google
The existing cemetery at the junction of the Pomeroy Road and Castlecaulfield Road in Donaghmore. Credit: Google

The planning application was lodged on behalf of the trustees of Donaghmore Parish, c/o Parochial House, Castlecaufield Road, Donaghmore, by McKeown and Shields, Annagher Road, Coalisland.

Mid Ulster planning officers note in their report: “Questions were raised relating to the new pedestrian access proposed.

“The agent has provided supporting information setting out the need for this access, and the benefits of providing it, and has amended the plans to show the gate opening inwards with a self-closing device, which will satisfy DfI Roads comments.”

Part of the playing field will be taken over to extend the graveyard. Credit: Mid Ulster planning portalPart of the playing field will be taken over to extend the graveyard. Credit: Mid Ulster planning portal
Part of the playing field will be taken over to extend the graveyard. Credit: Mid Ulster planning portal

The planning application was listed at a recent Planning committee meeting of Mid Ulster District Council, with a recommendation for approval.

The recommendation was proposed by committee chair, Councillor Mark Robinson (DUP, Clogher Valley) and seconded by Councillor Deirdre Varsani (Sinn Féin, Dungannon DEA).

